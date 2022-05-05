Manchester City want to sign United star Paul Pogba in shock free transfer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer in what could become one of the most explosive deals in British transfer history.

Ruben Neves would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Wolves this summer with the club ready to demand about £70m for their star midfielder.

Nottingham Forest have written to the EFL to demand reforms to the Championship, including the introduction of VAR.

Image: Paul Pogba and Pep Guardiola

The ball boy at the centre of the David Moyes red card controversy has said he did not understand why the West Ham manager was angered by him.

Southampton's viral sensation Tyler Dibling is under consideration for a place in Ralph Hasenhuttl's matchday squad before the end of the season.

Everton are considering selling goalkeeper Jordan Pickford even if they stay up, as they seek to fund Frank Lampard's rebuild at the club.

THE TIMES

The Premier League is set to approve the proposed £4.5bn takeover of Chelsea by a consortium led by the LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, with all parties increasingly confident that the UK government will also issue a licence for the sale.

Image: Todd Boehly, part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation/AP Images

The FA has admitted that the security failures that led to hordes of ticketless fans getting into Wembley for the Euro 2020 final has led it to identify weak spots in its anti-terrorist plan.

West Bromwich Albion's chiefs have agreed in principle to commission and pay for an independent investigation into a £3.7m club loan to previous owner Jeremy Peace's holding company in 2014, the group Shareholders 4 Albion has told its members.

Final talks will take place this weekend aimed at killing off the plan for two Champions League places to be awarded based on a club's Uefa ranking if they fail to qualify via domestic competitions.

More than 100,000 Rangers fans are expected to descend on Seville as the team prepares for their first European final in 14 years, sparking an unprecedented scramble for tickets and accommodation.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United, according to reports

Graham Potter is emerging as Tottenham Hotspur's top target if Antonio Conte leaves the club at the end of the season - but Spurs will have to pay over £10m to take him from Brighton.

DAILY EXPRESS

The agent of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Camano, has played down the idea of a summer move to the Premier League for his client ahead of next season.

Kylian Mbappe will announce his final decision over whether to leave Paris Saint-Germain ahead of next season by the end of June, according to reports.

Image: Kylian Mbaape inspired PSG to victory over St Etienne

Christian Eriksen reportedly has 'fears' about making a sensational return to Tottenham this summer and could extend his stay at Brentford.

Manchester United will have to move quickly if they are to secure the signing of Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia this summer with the Dutchman now in talks to join Lyon, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have posted record losses of £192.4m for the 2020-21 campaign - prior to completing the high-profile summer transfer of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

The Mayor of Liverpool has invited Jurgen Klopp's team to hold a victory parade in the city on Sunday, May 29 - the day after the Champions League final in Paris.

THE SUN

Gareth Bale has been told that he must make the first move if Cardiff are to sign him this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly rejected an offer from a Premier League club after his Manchester United sacking.

Image: PA - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David Beckham wants to snap up Colombian ace James Rodriguez for Inter Miami.

Chelsea have been left frustrated that the sanctions placed on the club have restricted their transfer pursuit of Erling Haaland.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Kent is reportedly generating lots of interest after the winger's sparkling performance helped Rangers reach the Europa League final.

Israel winger Manor Solomon has urged Celtic star Liel Abada to look at moving to a "bigger league".

SCOTTISH SUN

West Ham fans have offered to transfer their pre-booked flights and hotels to Rangers supporters for the Europa League final.