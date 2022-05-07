Cristiano Ronaldo met with Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss Manchester United future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed his Manchester United future with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson in a series of private meetings.

Mikel Arteta has made Leicester star Youri Tielemans one of his top targets this summer as he looks to continue his rebuild at Arsenal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dion Dublin suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Brighton made it 3-0 summed up Manchester United's day as Ralf Rangnick's side went on to lose 4-0 in the Premier League

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea's perspective new owner Todd Boehly will begin the work of planning the club's summer spending this week, with talks on new deals for Mason Mount and Reece James top of the agenda.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is reportedly being lined up as a potential replacement for Vahid Halilhodzic as Morocco manager.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Martin Kaymer is the mystery former world No 1 golfer who Greg Norman announced would feature on the $255 million (£207m) Saudi rebel circuit, starting in St Albans next month.

THE SUN

Brendan Rodgers has stepped up plans to beef up his Leicester defence with Torino's £40m-rated Brazilian powerhouse Gleison Bremer.

DAILY STAR

Nemanja Matic will escape Manchester United when the season ends and is heading for Italy with Juventus, which will land him a healthy financial boost.

DAILY RECORD

Kenny Miller believes if Rangers win the Europa League in Seville it will be the club's greatest ever feat - eclipsing their 1972 Cup Winners' Cup triumph.