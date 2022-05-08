West Ham put Armando Broja on list of summer transfer targets - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

QPR coach John Eustace has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Roy Hodgson at Watford.

Image: Roy Hodgson, 74, confirmed his Watford exit last week and is "unlikely" to take up another Premier League post

The pressures on young footballers in Britain has been laid bare after it emerged that almost 2,500 players have sought professional help with their mental health since 2018 alone.

French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet has let slip that Zinedine Zidane could soon be taking the reins at PSG.

Image: Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eyeing the PSG managerial job

West Ham have put Chelsea striker Armando Broja (on-loan at Southampton) high on their list of targets as they seek to strengthen following a disappointing end to the season.

Image: Armando Broja has scored nine goals while on loan at Southampton this season

Carlo Ancelotti has defended Gareth Bale after an "ugly gesture" during Real Madrid's title party.

Pep Guardiola watched Manchester City strengthen their grip on the Premier League title before a sensational attack on Liverpool claiming that 'everyone supports the Reds' as the two sides continue to fight it out for the title.

New England's Test captain Ben Stokes will move Joe Root back down to No. 4 in the batting order, whilst putting himself in at No. 6 ahead of next month's series with New Zealand.

Mike Ashley is set to make another offer to save Derby County, after American businessman Chris Kirchner admitted talks have reached "an impasse".

Attendances in the bottom two football divisions were up markedly on the 2018-19 season (pre-Covid), and in League One by more than 1,200.

Gio van Bronckhorst insists Kemar Roofe is in with a shout to face Eintracht Frankfurt as he vowed to push the boat out to make sure the striker is on the plane for the Europa League final.