Man Utd: Erik ten Hag orders players in early for pre-season training this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag has reportedly ordered Manchester United's flops to report back for pre-season training two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Liverpool are reportedly 'unlikely' to be able to agree new deals with all three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Image: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract expires at the end of next season

Manchester United are reportedly plotting to hijack Chelsea's plan to buy Stuttgart's Borno Sosa, who has been compared to David Beckham.

Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday it was officially ending its near three-decade-long video-gaming partnership with FIFA after it demanded $1billion for the rights.

THE SUN

Manchester United will scour the free transfer market this summer to aid Erik ten Hag's rebuild, meaning stars such as Paulo Dybala at Juventus and Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona could be targeted.

Manchester United could swoop for RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele in their hunt to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to reports.

Barcelona are interested in a move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane as the forward eyes a move to La Liga, according to reports in Spain.

Real Madrid have inserted a £340m buyout clause in Antonio Rudiger's contract.

Image: Antonio Rudiger has agreed to sign a four-year deal with Real Madrid

Teddy Sheringham fears Antonio Conte could ditch Tottenham if they lose the north London Derby and miss out on the Champions League.

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany reportedly played a key role in helping the club seal the £51m transfer of Erling Haaland.

Athletic Bilbao could target under-fire PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to be sacked this summer, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Ralf Rangnick has missed out on a £1m bonus after failing to lead Manchester United to a top-four finish.

THE TIMES

The government has told Roman Abramovich that the planned charitable foundation to distribute the proceeds of the sale of Chelsea cannot be named after him, or be controlled by the Russian-born oligarch or anyone linked to him.

Bruce Buck is set to remain as the chairman of Chelsea as part of a new management structure being proposed by the Todd Boehly-led consortium.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi appear to have given up on their England chances as they are reportedly set to switch allegiances to Ghana.

EVENING STANDARD

Yaya Toure will sit down with Tottenham to discuss a possible full-time coaching position at the north London club before the end of the month after beginning work at the club's academy in December.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal are pulling out all of the stops to keep Eddie Nketiah but face a massive battle as six Premier League clubs - including Crystal Palace and West Ham - want to sign him.

Image: Eddie Nketiah is set to be a free agent this summer

Brendon McCullum has emerged as a strong contender to be England's new head coach, and the former New Zealand skipper could be in charge in time for England facing his country in the opening Test of the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Anthony Watson has revealed that he is faster than ever before after returning to full fitness to put himself in contention for England's tour of Australia this summer.

Eddie Jones has held talks with Top 14 giants Racing 92 about taking up a role after his contract with the Rugby Football Union expires, according to reports in the French press.

There will be no two-legged knockout matches in next season's Champions Cup, despite the success of the format in the 2021-22 competition during the round-of-16 phase.

The world's leading male players have called for rankings points to be withdrawn from Wimbledon this summer in a major escalation of the row over the All England Club's ban of Russian and Belarusian players.