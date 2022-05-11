Declan Rice to reject eight-year West Ham deal amid Man Utd, Chelsea interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Declan Rice will turn down a lucrative eight-year contract offer from West Ham amid transfer interest from former club Chelsea and Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund are looking at another Ajax player - former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller - as a possible replacement for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are prepared to make Eddie Nketiah one of the club's highest-paid players to tempt him to stay at the Emirates.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Declan Rice recently told Sky Sports he doesn't get carried away about speculation about his future

Inter Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus - the forward is also reportedly a target for Manchester United and Tottenham.

James Rodriguez is set to turn down a move to David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami because he wants to return to Europe and play.

Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey is closing on a move to Arsenal.

Two MLS clubs have approached Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini over a deal to bring an end to his professional career in North America.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's daughter Karna has left Manchester United and returned to Norway with second-tier club AaFK Fortuna.

Former Brazil striker Hulk will face a "trial" next week at the country's Superior Court of Sports Justice and could be banned for 12 games for kicking an opponent in the genitals while playing for Atletico Mineiro.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Lingard has reportedly priced himself out of a move to Newcastle United in the summer because of his £150,000 weekly wage demands as well as a signing-on fee and bonuses.

West Ham are looking to reignite their interest in Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

Paul Collingwood is set to fight off late competition from Australian coach Matthew Mott to become England's white-ball head coach.

The Great Britain National Tennis Academy in Stirling, set up following the success of Andy and Jamie Murray, is being shut down only three years after it was opened.

DAILY STAR

Gabriel Jesus's agent has confirmed talks have taken place over a move to Arsenal but also revealed another six clubs are interested in the Manchester City striker.

THE INDEPENDENT

English football's governing bodies are seeking to protect clubs to ensure any debt from leveraged takeovers - such as those undertaken by Manchester United and Burnley - is structured to ensure long-term survival.

Image: Diego Costa left Atletico Madrid in 2020

DAILY MIRROR

A Birmingham City takeover led by former Barcelona star Maxi Lopez being successful could see Diego Costa make a shock move to the Midlands.

THE GUARDIAN

Australia, who are set to be confirmed as hosts of the 2027 Rugby World Cup on Thursday, could target current England head coach Eddie Jones to lead the Wallabies challenge for the tournament on home soil.

DAILY MAIL

Brazil's team doctor claims Fabinho should be fit for Liverpool's Champions League final and was selected for national team duty despite injuring his hamstring against Aston Villa.

Robert Lewandowski was reported to be "offended" by Bayern Munich's pursuit of Erling Haaland during his contract stalemate with the Bundesliga champions.

DAILY EXPRESS

Sergio Perez has opened talks over a new deal with Red Bull to extend his stay with the F1 team beyond the end of 2022.

THE TIMES

The 2031 Rugby World Cup, expected to be hosted by the United States, could see the tournament expanded to 24 teams.

DAILY RECORD

Lee Johnson has emerged as the front-runner to take over as Hibernian's next manager after turning heads during talks at Easter Road.

West Ham are interested in signing Rangers' young defender Kyle McClelland, who is set to walk away from Ibrox this summer after failing to agree fresh terms.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson has opened talks to become Raith Rovers manager.

THE SCOTSMAN

John Hughes' position as Dunfermline manager is uncertain with the entire football department having been placed under review following their relegation.