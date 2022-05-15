Juventus to hold fresh talks with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Juventus will hold fresh transfer talks over Paul Pogba on Monday with the Italian giants due to meet with Pogba's representatives in the hope of agreeing a deal for the Manchester United midfielder.

Image: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is out of contract this summer

Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong has reportedly informed the Barcelona hierarchy of his desire to remain at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag dropped a huge hint he will keep "giant" Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal's first-choice centre-backs Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were both missing from Sunday's training session ahead of Monday night's match against Newcastle.

Former Manchester City star Bacary Sagna has recommended his former club sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are ready to spend around £68million on three of their summer targets, according to reports, with the Gunners set to sign Brazilian youngster Marquinhos, while reports say Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Hickey are also top targets.

Image: Man City striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly an Arsenal target this summer

THE TIMES

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool's Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Matthew Mott, the Australia women's head coach, has emerged as the favourite to be England's new white-ball head coach, with the Australian believed to have edged ahead of Paul Collingwood as the leading contender.

DAILY RECORD

Daichi Kamada admits Rangers have the weapons to hurt his Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Japanese star is adamant his team are confident of destroying the Europa League dream of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men.