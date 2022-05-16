Manchester City tell Ilkay Gundogan he is free to find another club this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal loanee William Saliba admits he 'doesn't know' whether he will be playing at the Emirates next season.

Sol Campbell has emerged as a leading contender to succeed Mark Warburton' as the next QPR manager.

THE SUN

Harry Kane has dropped a hint about his future by revealing he is looking forward to working with Antonio Conte next season.

Jurrien Timber is set to follow Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United with the Ajax star rejecting a move to Bayern Munich.

Newcastle are reportedly stepping up their interest in Man United keeper Dean Henderson.

DAILY MIRROR

According to reports in Brazil, Richarlison will look to leave Everton at the end of this season, with the Toffees battling against the drop.

Robert Lewandowski has his heart set on a move to Barcelona despite interest from Chelsea.

Sheffield United footballer Sander Berge had jewellery worth £100,000 stolen from his house - just a day before scoring in the Championship play-off semi-final.

DAILY EXPRESS

Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic has made his wish to receive a contract offer from a Premier League club clear as his current deal at the San Siro approaches its expiration. The Croatian has spent seven years at Inter.

Gareth Bale could make a permanent Premier League return this summer after his agent confirmed he will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer once his contract expires next month. Tottenham and Manchester United are on alert.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jack Nicklaus reveals he turned down two offers in excess of $100m to be the face of the Saudi rebel tour.

The ATP has risked infuriating the world's leading male players by ignoring calls to strip ranking points from LTA-run events this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of a possible free transfer. The contract has not been signed yet though.

THE TIMES

Matthew Mott, the Australian women's head coach, is the surprise choice to lead the England men's limited-overs teams - and his appointment could be confirmed as soon as Wednesday