Paul Pogba turned down Manchester City over potential backlash from Manchester United fans - Paper Talk

THE TIMES

Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move to the Etihad because he was concerned about the backlash from Manchester United supporters.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The exodus of senior staff at Manchester United has gathered fresh momentum with the club's U23 coach Neil Wood in pole position to become the new manager of League Two side Salford.

West Ham, Southampton, Brentford and Bournemouth are in a four-way fight for Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter after expressing interest in the England U21 winger, who has only one year left on his current deal.

Image: Keane Lewis-Potter could be a Premier League player next season

AC Milan will complete their Serie A campaign at the weekend before turning their attention to summer signings and completing a deal for Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to leave the Amex this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract, but there are hopes that Marc Cucurella could stay for another season amid interest from Manchester City.

Aston Villa have looked at James Tarkowski as a free-agent option for the summer to bolster Steven Gerrard's backline.

Manchester United have spoken to Andy O'Boyle, head of elite performance at the Premier League, about their deputy director of football role - but with no agreement in place, O'Boyle is now on the radar of head-hunting recruiters working for rival clubs.

THE SUN

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is being tracked by five Premier League sides - Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham, Leicester and Brighton - ahead of his West Brom contract expiring next month.

Image: Sam Johnstone is set to leave West Brom on a free transfer this summer

Theo Walcott is eyeing a switch to MLS with Southampton keen to move the veteran forward on this summer.

Ralph Hasenhuttl remains central to Southampton's plans despite the club's recent downturn in results.

Floyd Mayweather has announced the latest twist in his boxing comeback, which has been moved from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have scrapped the club's annual Player of the Year ceremony in the wake of their worst-ever Premier League season.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is planning a shock transfer raid on old club Chelsea for Conor Gallagher.

Image: Conor Gallagher is set to return to Chelsea when his Crystal Palace loan deal expires

Thomas Frank has told Christian Eriksen he will receive a statue from the Brentford fans if he chooses to remain in west London.

Matteo Guendouzi has risked disrupting Arsenal's transfer plans by telling William Saliba he wants him to remain in Marseille alongside him.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are preparing for a summer clearout of players after new manager Erik ten Hag flew in from Amsterdam ready to start work.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a desperate attempt to keep Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes by sensationally offering him control of sporting operations.

Image: Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been offered a stunning deal by PSG

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde was blocked from a move to Chelsea last summer but he remains their top defensive target ahead of a summer of change in London.

THE GUARDIAN

The sprinter Reece Prescod has become the first British athlete to forgive CJ Ujah publicly for failing a drugs test and costing Team GB a 4x100m relay silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

DAILY RECORD

Wales boss Rob Page has questioned Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decision to thrust Aaron Ramsey straight into the spot-kick cauldron of Seville.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have opened up a remarkable 16-spot and 17.25-point gap on rivals Celtic in UEFA's five-year club ranking.

UEFA has apologised to Rangers fans for the 'inconvenience' at the kiosks pre-match yesterday.