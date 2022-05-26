Lucy Bronze: England defender to leave Manchester City this summer

England defender Lucy Bronze is to leave Manchester City at the end of her contract this summer.

The 30-year-old rejoined City in 2020 after a spell with Lyon, having previously played for them from 2014 to 2017.

Bronze has made 111 appearances in total for the Academy Stadium outfit, scoring 14 goals.

City say Bronze "is now set for pastures new" with her contract set to expire on June 30.

A club statement added: "Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future."

During her first spell with City, Bronze won the WSL title, the Continental Tyres League Cup and Women's FA Cup, before leaving for France.

The full-back returned to Manchester after three seasons with Lyon, and was later crowned FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 before being named in the Team GB squad for the delayed Tokyo Games.

Bronze has also won the FA Cup and League Cup in her second stint with City.

Following the end of their 2021-22 season, City had already announced end-of-contract departures including Bronze's international team-mate Georgia Stanway, who has joined Bayern Munich, and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir, linked with Real Madrid.