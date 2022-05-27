Manchester United to make final push for Wolves' Ruben Neves - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are on the verge of making a final push to sign Ruben Neves.

Inter Milan are demanding in excess of £20m for left-back Federico Dimarco.

Barcelona's move for Leeds ace Raphinha depends on Ousmane Dembele's future at the LaLiga club, according to reports.

Will Keane is at the centre of a three-way transfer battle from Championship clubs Watford, QPR and Sheffield United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Luis Suarez as a free agent following his release from Atletico Madrid.

Image: Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid

Newcastle want to add Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby to their attack next season and have made enquiries over a deal for the France international.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have held initial talks over a move for Pau Torres and consulted incoming boss Erik ten Hag about a possible deal for the Villarreal defender, according to a report.

Divock Origi is expected in Italy next week ahead of a medical and signing his new contract with AC Milan.

Crystal Palace are in advanced talks over a move for England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Image: West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag faces mounting transfer frustration as Manchester United fear they will be priced out of a summer move for Darwin Nunez.

West Ham have reportedly opened talks to sign Jesse Lingard once his Manchester United contract expires.

DAILY MIRROR

Gabriel Jesus ' agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has claimed talks will progress over the Manchester City forward's future after the international break in June amid rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Sadio Mane is said to be closing in on a Liverpool exit - with Bayern Munich close to agreeing a deal to sign him, according to reports in France.

Image: Sadio Mane celebrates against Aston Villa

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have beaten off competition from Manchester United and Liverpool to land Aberdeen wonderkid Lancelot Pollard.

Celtic have been handed a huge blow in their chase for Ferencvaros striker Ryan Mmaee.

DAILY RECORD

Lyon will reportedly cash in on Moussa Dembele this summer after failing to qualify for European football next term.