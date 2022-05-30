Manchester United monitoring Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will all be in Pot 2 for the Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw with only Manchester City making it into Pot 1 from the Premier League hopefuls.

Manchester United are reported to still be looking at Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma despite splashing out on Jadon Sancho last summer.

UEFA head of women's football Nadine Kessler is thrilled by ticket sales for the European Championships in England this summer and expects the tournament to be the most competitive in history.

Dean Hoyle is set to regain full control of Huddersfield Town from Phil Hodgkinson and is promising Carlos Corberan money to spend for another shot at promotion.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Leicester City's teenage centre-back Ben Nelson and have also looked at Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite as they bid to increase British talent in their squad.

Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure is a chief target for Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira this summer.

Crawley are keen on Arsenal U23 coach Kevin Betsy to fill their managerial vacancy after ending their efforts to tempt Emma Hayes away from Chelsea.

Emma Raducanu is set for her first UK appearance since her US Open success after entering the Rothesay Open in Nottingham next week.

THE SUN

Sevilla are plotting a £20m move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks after he was told he would not figure in Antonio Conte's first-team plans.

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has been recommended to Manchester United by former boss Ralf Rangnick.

Boris Becker has decided not to appeal against his jail sentence handed down for hiding £2.5m in assets.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are targeting two more summer signings to go with Erling Haaland and are in the market for a left-back and another midfielder to replace Fernandinho.

Ivan Perisic is set to sign a £180,000-per-week deal to come to the Premier League with Tottenham.

Spain have evidenced players including Ireland's Bundee Aki and James Lowe, as well as Scotland's Pierre Schoeman as part of their appeal against a second consecutive Rugby World Cup exclusion for fielding an unqualified player.

THE TIMES

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French government after authorities blamed the club and its supporters for trouble at the Champions League final.

Romelu Lukaku is keen to hold talks with Chelsea's new hierarchy as doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge continue to swirl.

EFL clubs will face capacity restrictions should the pitch invasions which blighted the end of the season continue.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has detailed his desire to return home to Sao Paulo in the future but admits it might have to wait until near the end of his career as they would be unable to afford his wages.

Chelsea could use Romelu Lukaku's desire to return to Inter Milan as part of a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Bournemouth striker Siriki Dembele feels it is destiny for him to play alongside brother Karamoko as the teenager's contract with Celtic comes to a close.

Partick Thistle are keen to take Rangers youngsters Kai Kennedy and James Maxwell on loan and could be used as part of a deal taking Cameron Cooper to Ibrox.

Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and newly promoted Stockport County are interested in Rangers youngster Josh McPake.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland fans could be forced to bunk in portakabins should they qualify for the World Cup in Qatar as accommodation has all been snapped up by supporters from countries who have long since qualified for the tournament.

Frank McAvennie does not believe £7m-rated defender Christopher Jullien has a future at Celtic.