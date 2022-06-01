Newcastle have £26m bid for striker Hugo Ekitike accepted by Reims - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike after Reims accepted an offer of €30m (£25.6m) plus up to €5m in add-ons.

Juventus have offered Paul Pogba a net salary of about €8m (£6.8m) a year, plus potentially lucrative bonuses, as they try to persuade him to return.

THE SUN

Oleksandr Zinchenko had to be talked out of heading home to the front line when war broke out in Ukraine earlier this year.

Jose Mourinho's former assistant Joao Sacramento is in talks to take on his first permanent managerial position.

DAILY MAIL

Lyon are confident of reaching an agreement to re-sign Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette on a free transfer.

RB Leipzig are battling to retain Josko Gvardiol amid mounting interest from England, led by Chelsea and Tottenham.

Liverpool are enraged by the constant barrage of false claims being promoted by the French government and have vowed to prove how badly treated their fans were at the Champions League final.

DAILY MIRROR

Peter Shilton has slammed Boris Johnson for ignoring his pleas over a ban on betting firms sponsoring football shirts.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been handed a £50 million boost for the club ahead of the summer transfer window opening with players leaving the club.

THE TIMES

Everton are confident of signing James Tarkowski on a free transfer as Frank Lampard begins overhauling his squad.

MCC will review its ticket prices for next summer and says it will take account of the cost of living when deciding on how much to charge in 2023.

THE TELEGRAPH

England's World Cup support could be the next victim of the cost of living crisis as fans balk at total prices of more than £7,000 if the team goes all the way in Qatar.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are keeping tabs on Maccabi Haifa midfielder, Mohammad Abu Fani, and will run the rule over him in Israel's Nations League games.