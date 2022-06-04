Barcelona to target Mohamed Salah next summer while David de Gea favourite for Man Utd captaincy - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Image: Barcelona reportedly want to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool next year

Barcelona have told Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah he can join their incoming galaxy of stars at the Nou Camp next summer.

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Christian Eriksen following his return to the Premier League, with new boss Erik ten Hag looking for midfield reinforcements.

Ajax are set to increase their bid for Spurs forward Steven Bergwijn by offering £18m for the Netherlands international this week.

A group of protesters who ran onto the track before the Epsom Derby were taken away by police after causing the race to be delayed.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Image: David de Gea is reportedly the clear favourite to be Manchester United's captain under Erik ten Hag

David de Gea is the clear favourite to get the captain's job at Manchester United ahead of Harry Maguire under Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal are ready to offer Gabriel Jesus nearly £200,000-a-week to try and tempt him to join from Manchester City.

Wolves want Morgan Gibbs-White to sign a new contract - as rivals Southampton and Nottingham Forest battle for his signature.

Jose Mourinho is being lined up to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Blackburn have been urged to take a serious interest in Duncan Ferguson - by Champions League-winner Carlo Ancelotti.

Joe Joyce has called out Tyson Fury for a Battle of Britain, promising to "give it" to the Gypsy King.

Image: Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Gareth Bale has hinted he will not be retiring despite his exit from Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

Michael Owen has drawn comparisons between West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice and his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Initial medical checks show that Alexander Zverev tore 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot during his French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Image: Wales captain Gareth Bale has been linked with several clubs after confirming he will leave Real Madrid this summer

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Tottenham's hopes of signing Alessandro Bastoni have been given a boost by his representative.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a surprise move to make Jose Mourinho their new head coach.

Sadio Mane has never asked for a new contract in his bid to leave Liverpool this summer, although the club are set to make a major profit on any deal to Bayern Munich negotiated one year before the end of the striker's existing deal.

England are in advanced talks with Ireland about playing a one-off Test next summer, before the 2023 Ashes.

Image: Could Roma boss Jose Mourinho replace Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain?

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United are "optimistic" of sealing their first summer signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Former Chelsea star Alex has been forced to have a heart bypass operation aged just 39.

England fans could face the death penalty if they are caught smuggling cocaine to the World Cup in Qatar.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich starlet Christopher Scott.