Arsenal confident Bukayo Saka will sign new deal despite Man City speculation - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are shrugging off speculation surrounding Bukayo Saka and are happy to wait for the player to finish his summer holiday before launching contract negotiations.

Romelu Lukaku's plans to prove himself over the summer have been rocked by an ankle injury.

Tottenham star Emerson Royal has opened up on the terrifying moment he feared for his life after he was involved in a gunfight after being targeted by an armed robber.

A Manchester City fan has been banned for four years and fined after taunting Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen during a huge pitch invasion.

Image: Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot

DAILY MAIL

Todd Boehly is set to make his first official appearance as new Chelsea owner at Thursday's Premier League meeting.

Liverpool do not expect any issues as they look to wrap up the signing of Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay.

Youri Tielemans has admitted for the first time he could leave Leicester this summer amid strong interest in the midfielder from Arsenal.

Rob Page has been backed by Wales stars to become national team boss for the long-term after leading the country to their first World Cup since 1958.

Manchester United's scouts kept a close eye on summer transfer targets Christian Eriksen and Konrad Laimer during Denmark's 2-1 victory against Austria on Monday.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo is set to receive a special celebratory send-off when he leaves the club at the end of the month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel has been promised that he can take the lead on Chelsea's transfer business by the club's new owners in a shift designed to move closer to the Manchester City and Liverpool models.

Burnley are reviewing the legacy of former chairman Bob Lord over antisemitic remarks made by him in the Seventies.

Scotland are planning to trigger a cross-border tug-of-war for uncapped fly-half Fin Smith, one of English rugby's brightest prospects, for their summer tour to South America.

Emily Bridges, the cyclist at the centre of British sport's toxic transgender row, has proclaimed she suffered threats of "physical violence" after Boris Johnson declared "biological males" should not be competing in women's sport.

THE GUARDIAN

Serious concerns were raised about UEFA's safety and security department earlier this year when an English safety expert with decades of experience quit his role as a consultant for European football's governing body.

Steph Houghton has said she has "hit every target so far" in proving her fitness for the England manager, Sarina Wiegman, and is confident she can get back to her best before the Euros.

THE TIMES

England defender Fikayo Tomori is expected to sign a lucrative new contract at AC Milan before the new Serie A season starts.

Gareth Bale is expected to meet his representatives in the next fortnight to discuss his next move.

Image: Gareth Bale celebrates after his deflected free-kick opens the scoring for Wales against Ukraine

Yorkshire are preparing to pay six former employees a total of about £1.5 million in compensation after admitting that the unfair dismissal cases brought by the sacked staff members were "well founded".

DAILY MIRROR

Robin van Persie has told Erik ten Hag he will not find a better club to manage than Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen have opened talks with Liverpool with a deal for Calvin Ramsay to leave Pittodrie close to being agreed.

Alexandre Lacazette could be about to set Celtic up for a bumper payday when his Arsenal contract expires.

Rangers will have to fork out £4.5 million for James Sands if they want to trigger their option to buy the American.

In-demand Calvin Bassey will be on the radar of Bundesliga clubs this summer after his Europa League displays.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Park, the talent-spotting guru who identified Victor Wanyama, Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele for Celtic, is seeking a new challenge as he prepares to leave Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the end of this month.

Allan McGregor has opened talks over a new deal which would combine a coaching role at Rangers.