Chelsea Women transfer news: France and Bordeaux defender Eve Perisset becomes first signing of Todd Boehly era

Chelsea Women have signed France international defender Eve Perisset from Bordeaux on a three-year deal.

Perisset becomes the first player to sign for Chelsea's men or women's sides since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed its takeover of the club from Roman Abramovich last month.

The Blues had been unable to sign new players - or renew the contracts of current ones - since March due to UK Government sanctions placed on Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Perisset, who will wear the No 15 shirt at Kingsmeadow, will officially become a Chelsea player on July 1.

She told Chelsea's website: "It's a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a blue! I am very thankful for the opportunity that has been given to me.

"The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge!"

Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes added: "Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield.

"A tenacious defender, with her mentality and professionalism we have no doubt she will complement the group well. We really look forward to welcoming Eve to the team later this summer as we head into the new season."

Image: Perisset has 34 caps for France

Perisset began her career at Lyon, where she won the French league and cup double four times, as well as the 2016 Champions League.

The 27-year-old then moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, where she won another French cup, before joining Bordeaux in 2020.

Perisset has won 34 caps for France since making her debut in 2016, and is in her country's squad for this summer Euros in England.

