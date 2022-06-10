Djed Spence: Tottenham in advanced talks to sign wing-back from Middlesbrough

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

Spurs are among the front runners to sign 21-year-old Spence, who impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

Tottenham are keen to see off other competition to bolster the wing-back position, and a decision on his future could come in the next few days once he returns from England Under-21 duty.

The club are aware they must add to their list of homegrown players.

Spurs have already completed two of their expected six or seven signings this summer in Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

More to follow...

This is a breaking transfer story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

