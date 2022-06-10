Arsenal join race for Leeds United forward Raphinha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's relationship with Roc Nation, who look after Romelu Lukaku's commercial interests, could play a huge role in any potential move back to Inter Milan this summer.

Image: Arsenal have joined the race for Leeds United forward Raphinha

Arsenal are among the clubs who are considering a summer move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea hope Thiago Silva's friendship with Presnel Kimpembe will tempt the Paris Saint-Germain defender to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Image: Chelsea are interested in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe (left)

Manchester United are talking with one of their top teenage stars - Alejandro Garnacho - over a new deal as links with a move to Juventus continue to build.

Miguel Almiron will not be leaving Newcastle United this summer according to his agent, who says his client is at "the best club in the world".

DAILY MIRROR

England's football players face a double bill during the World Cup in November, having been advised to protect their properties at home as well as take on private security for any wives and girlfriends who travel to Qatar.

Arsenal are ready to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer and could have a willing partner for a deal in Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Image: Arsenal are ready to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, with Nottingham Forest interested

Sevilla general manager Jose Maria Cruz de Andres has admitted Jules Kounde wants to leave the club this summer and name-dropped Chelsea as one of his possible destinations along with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Newcastle United's signing of Matt Targett could mean a St James' Park exit for Jamal Lewis, while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is reportedly in talks over a move to Preston.

THE SUN

Manchester United are advertising for a new first-team head chef to work with the club's nutritionists and provide players with more suitable menus to eat at Carrington and at home.

DAILY MAIL

Andrea Pirlo is set to make his return to the coaching ranks by taking up the manager's role at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk.

Image: Andrea Pirlo is set to make his return to coaching with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk

Wolves are set to renew their efforts to sign midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon as doubts over Ruben Neves' future at Molineux continue to swirl.

Formula One bosses are hoping to stage a Grand Prix in South Africa next year, 30 years after the last race in Africa, with the legendary Kyalami circuit in line to play host.

DAILY STAR

ACR Messina, who shocked Italian football by securing promotion to Serie A in 2004, are on the brink of extinction after being put up for sale for just 85 pence. They are currently in Serie C and the deadline to complete a sale is Sunday.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are facing a backroom exodus this summer with Leicester City set to snap up club doctor Mark Waller and physio Adam Roberts heading to rugby union side Bristol Bears, on top of the impending departure of chief scout Andy Scoulding to Tottenham.

Hoffenheim are set to make an offer for Manchester City defender Ko Itakura, who is also a target for Celtic.