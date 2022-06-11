Real Madrid transfer news: Aurelien Tchouameni to join Spanish giants after deal agreed with Monaco

Real Madrid have agreed the transfer of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco.

The France international, who was the subject of interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, will sign a six-year contract.

Tchouameni is due to undergo a medical next week before being presented officially on Tuesday.

The Spanish club issued a statement on Saturday, which read: "Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons.



"Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination.

"Aurelien Tchouameni will then appear before the media."

The 22-year-old becomes Real's second signing of the summer following the free transfer of Antonio Rudiger ahead of his Chelsea contract expiring.

Tchouameni was attracting interest from other top European clubs, but wanted to join the reigning European champions.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, former Monaco and Spain head coach Robert Moreno explains what makes Tchouameni such a special talent ...

"They are talking €80m (£68.3m) so I will be waiting for a thank-you message," Moreno told Sky Sports.

Image: Interceptions by Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

"He has become one of the best midfielders in France.

"He has become the player we expected."