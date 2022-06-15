Arsenal and Tottenham handed boost in pursuit of Raphinha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have made an offer to Christian Eriksen as the playmaker weighs up his options this summer only a year after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Image: Manchester United are keen to sign free agent Christian Eriksen

The Peter Kenyon-led consortium bidding to buy Everton have secured an exclusivity agreement for talks aimed at clinching a deal.

Manchester City could raise more than £200m through sales this year as the Premier League champions shake up their squad in the pursuit of more silverware.

British Gymnastics has called a series of meetings with athletes, parents and coaches ahead of the publication of the Whyte Review - dealing with the abuse scandal inside the sport - which is expected later this week.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United could sign both Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen for new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

Image: Frenkie de Jong has been quoted saying he "feels fine" at Barcelona, amid Man Utd links

Chelsea are considering a move for goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer should Kepa Arrizabalaga exit Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

Leeds United winger Raphinha is reportedly attracting interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham with Barcelona potentially not able to fund a deal this summer.

Image: The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds

EFL chief Trevor Birch is heavily involved in finding a new buyer for Derby County after Chris Kirchner's bid was formally withdrawn.

West Ham face competition from Fiorentina and Porto for the signature of Red Bull Bragantino defender Leo Ortiz, who his Brazilian club want £8m for.

THE SUN

Wolves remain confident a deal for Joao Palhinha will get over the line - despite Fulham's late attempts to hijack the deal.

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Adnan Januzaj from Real Sociedad.

Sevilla are privately fuming that big-money Chelsea transfer target Jules Kounde played for France in the Nations League and has since been forced to undergo pelvic surgery on an old injury which flared up again.

Manchester United's value has dropped by more than £1.3bn after shares hit a record low earlier in the week, with their share price nearly halving since a bright start to the 2021-22 season.

DAILY MIRROR

Injuries are apparently the prime reason for why Manchester United star Anthony Martial failed his loan spell at Sevilla, a club director has revealed.

Image: Anthony Martial made 12 appearances on loan at Sevilla, scoring once

Leeds United will turn their attentions to securing a new striker once the deal with Bayern Munich for midfielder Marc Roca is completed.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United could turn to Tammy Abraham after missing out to Liverpool on Darwin Nunez.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea's hopes of offloading Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan have suffered a major blow after the Nerazzurri agreed to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus, according to reports.

Manchester United are privately concerned over their move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and growing tired of the Catalan club's negotiation tactics.

THE TIMES

Pierre Gasly says Formula One bosses need to urgently look at changing rules to prevent cars "porpoising" or he fears having to walk with a cane by the age of 30.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United are set to move for Jack Ross following Tam Courts' shock departure.

Christian Ramirez could get another chance with Aberdeen next season despite being sent home to the USA before the end of last season by boss Jim Goodwin.