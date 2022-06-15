Liverpool will wait until next summer to sign Jude Bellingham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Jurgen Klopp will wait until next summer for Jude Bellingham as Liverpool finished their transfer business early with the signing of Calvin Ramsay.

Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha has held positive talks with Fulham boss Marco Silva as Fulham are now confident to hijack Wolves' deal for the Portugal international in a deal worth around £20m.

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in Brighton's Marc Cucurella but will face a battle to move him from the south coast.

West Ham are pushing to complete a deal for keeper Alphonse Areola amid interest from Newcastle.

Sevilla have emerged as favourites to sign Alfredo Morelos from Rangers.

New Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is already locked in a bitter battle with Burnley chief Vincent Kompany - over a luxury Lancashire flat.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will have his bail extension application heard at court next week following the allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman earlier this year.

Barcelona members voted in favour of the club selling off part of its retail arm Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising (BLM), and part of its future TV rights revenue, so they can sign players this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Cooper is close to signing a new contract with Nottingham Forest, in a huge boost for the Premier League club.

Southampton have made a bold move to overhaul their player recruitment by approaching one of the leading figures at Manchester City's academy - Joe Shields - to take charge of first-team player trading.

Mike Ashley has launched a legal claim against Carl Jackson of Derby County's administrators Quantuma as the former Newcastle owner prepares to submit an offer for the club.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool could have potentially ruined Arsenal's hopes of signing FC Porto star Fabio Vieira having previously reached an agreement over the midfielder.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini expects his proposed takeover of Championship side Birmingham to go through within the next week.

Emmanuel Adebayor has won a FIFA tribunal that will pocket him almost half a million after an unfair sacking at Paraguayan side Olimpia.

Chelsea have confirmed that shirt sponsors Three have resumed their agreement with the club, having paused their deal after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

THE GUARDIAN

Emma Raducanu is expected to miss the Eastbourne International as her race to be fit and free of injury for Wimbledon continues.

Spain believe they have fresh information that should lead to their national team being reinstated at the men's Rugby World Cup next year.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are increasingly confident that they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Captain James Cook's name will no longer appear on the trophy that England and Australia play for in rugby union Test matches as the crystal Cook Cup is to be retired and will be replaced by the Ella-Mobbs Trophy.

DAILY RECORD

Aston Villa have stumped up £350,000 to land Rory Wilson from Rangers and avoid FIFA stepping in to solve a transfer fee row.

Mateo Cassierra may still be a live option for Rangers - as reports in South America suggest his agent could be holding back.

The motor firm run by Rangers chairman Douglas Park insists the SPFL owe the club and the rest of Scottish football an apology for their cinch rammy.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are closing in on the signing of former Dundee United goalkeeper Benji Siegrist.

Park's of Hamilton have unleashed a blistering statement as the row between Rangers, the SPFL and league sponsors cinch rumbles on.