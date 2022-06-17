Liverpool braced for Mohamed Salah's exit in 2023 - Paper Talk

Plus: Man City face a challenge to sign left-back Marc Cucurella as Brighton aim to resist interest from the champions; Wolves want £45m for French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri - with City and Chelsea in the battle; Man Utd have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen

Saturday 18 June 2022 23:02, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have no concerns that Mohamed Salah will allow his standards to drop next season, but they are braced for the forward to leave on a free at the end of the next campaign.

Mo Salah warms up ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg
Image: Liverpool have no concerns that Mohamed Salah will allow his standards to drop when he runs down his Anfield contract next season

Manchester City are lining up their former academy coach Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola's new No 2.

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of highly rated coach Justin Cochrane, who has joined Brentford in an unexpected departure from Old Trafford.

Trending

THE TIMES

Manchester City face a challenge to sign top left-back target Marc Cucurella as Brighton & Hove Albion aim to resist interest from the Premier League champions.

Also See:

Marc Cucurella (right) and Newcastle United&#39;s Jonjo Shelvey
Image: Manchester City face a challenge to sign top left-back target Marc Cucurella as Brighton & Hove Albion aim to resist interest from the Premier League champions

Southampton have signed the goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on a five-year contract from Manchester City for a fee that could rise to £15 million.

THE SUN

Man City are reportedly set to step up their interest in Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this month.

Leeds United&#39;s Raphinha (left) and Kalvin Phillips embrace after the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022.
Image: Man City are reportedly set to step up their interest in Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this month

Wolves want £45 million for French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri - with Manchester City and Chelsea in the battle.

Burnley are making a late move for left winger Jed Wallace, who is available on a free transfer.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will resign if Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the club this summer, according to reports.

Juventus' official club shop has pulled Paulo Dybala shirts from the shelves, with the 28-year-old on the verge of a move to rivals Inter Milan.

Man Utd have joined the race to sign Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Mohamed Salah is STILL struggling with thigh injury suffered in FA Cup final against Chelsea over a month ago and was unfit for the Champions League final, claims Egypt's national team doctor.

Real Madrid are reportedly already working on attempting to sign Erling Haaland, just days after he completed his switch to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United have been handed a transfer blow in their pursuit of Danish international Christian Eriksen, with the Dane wanting to stay in London.

Teddy Sheringham claims that Manchester United need to make several new signings this summer in order to improve on last season's disappointment.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta may be forced to hand in a transfer request to force through his move to join Barcelona, according to reports.

Chelsea&#39;s Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates after scoring their equaliser
Image: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta may be forced to hand in a transfer request to force through his move to join Barcelona

DAILY RECORD

Aaron Ramsey's nightmare stay in Italy at Juventus appears to be edging closer to an end.

August 14, 2021, Turin, United Kingdom: Turin, Italy, 14th August 2021. Aaron Ramsey of Juventus during the Pre Season Friendly match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Image: Juventus appears to be edging closer to ending Aaron Ramsey's nightmare stay in Italy.

Trabzonspor appear to have moved on from their pursuit of Borna Barisic ahead of their shot at the Champions League.

Joe Aribo has doubled down on his Rangers transfer outlook, insisting he's blocking out speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers star Leon Balogun has announced his departure from the club with emotional message on social media.

Hibs have signed former Rangers starlet Kyle McClelland on a fee transfer.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema