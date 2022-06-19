Tottenham join race to sign Man City's Gabriel Jesus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Gabriel Jesus is at the centre of a tug of war between north London rivals Arsenal and Spurs.

Image: Gabriel Jesus is at the centre of a tug of war between north London rivals Arsenal and Spurs

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he intends to resume his coaching career but remained coy on his next destination.

Manchester City are open to the potential exits of both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this summer.

Sadio Mane will head to Bayern Munich on Tuesday for a medical ahead of his imminent move from Liverpool.

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his forward line this summer.

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly as an alternative to Lille's Sven Botman.

Liverpool's hopes of securing versatile defender Joe Gomez to a new contract will hinge on sporting director Julian Ward convincing the England defender he remains key to Jurgen Klopp's plans. The club are not planning to make any more signings - but Ward will now concentrate on securing the futures of Gomez, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott.

THE SUN

Erik Ten Hag will reportedly back Marcus Rashford to revive his Manchester United career.

Nottingham Forest have offered Brice Samba a new and improved deal in their bid to hold on to their prized goalkeeper.

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling - but the transfer is said to hinge on the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as a shock transfer target for Man City, according to reports.

Image: Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as a shock transfer target for Man City

Chelsea have been handed a double blow in their pursuit of a new centre-back this summer, with Juventus set to bring Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly to the Italian club - the move would signify a further blow for the Blues, with Juve keen to pair Koulibaly with fellow target Matthijs de Ligt.

Watford are willing to sell Philip Zinckernagel amid transfer interest from Olympiacos.

Antonio Conte is keen to sign Ajax's Antony this summer with forward Steven Bergwijn potentially going the other way.

DAILY STAR

Tottenham are looking to disrupt Arsenal's plans for bringing in Gabriel Jesus.

West Ham are close to signing defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes in a £30m transfer.

DAILY MAIL

Romelu Lukaku is set to secure a return to Inter Milan on loan after a fee of £8.5m plus add-ons was agreed in a move that will kick-start Chelsea's summer spending spree, with Raheem Sterling at the forefront of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sort out the Frenkie de Jong transfer as a matter of urgency because he regards the Netherlands midfielder as the key player in the style revolution he intends to bring to Old Trafford.

Arsenal have reportedly been hedging their bets over signing Gabriel Jesus by also making an offer for former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata - the Atletico Madrid striker has spent the last two years on long-term loan at Juventus, who are keen to make the arrangement permanent this summer.

Image: Manchester United and Arsenal have both shown interest in bringing Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League

Manchester United and Arsenal have both shown interest in bringing Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

THE TIMES

Inter Milan will hold further talks with Chelsea on Monday as they try to reach a compromise over a loan fee for Romelu Lukaku.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City expect Raheem Sterling to leave this summer, with Chelsea poised to step up their interest in the England winger once Romelu Lukaku's loan to Inter Milan has been completed.

DAILY EXPRESS

Raphinha is prepared to shun more lucrative contract offers from elsewhere in order to wait for a transfer to Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all expressed an interest in the Brazil international.

Image: Raphinha is prepared to shun more lucrative contract offers from elsewhere in order to wait for a transfer to Barcelona

Manchester United were among the Premier League sides to enquire about the availability of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr last season, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY RECORD

Graeme Shinnie has played down his chances of returning to Aberdeen as he puts the focus on Wigan.

Randers sporting director Soren Pedersen claims there are no offers on the table so far for Stephen Odey, but he admits a deal could move fast with Rangers showing an interest.

SCOTTISH SUN

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has plans to lure Robby McCrorie away from Rangers.

Millwall are ready to smash their transfer record to land Lewis Ferguson.

Christopher Jullien has barely kicked a ball under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, but the defender has told the club he's going nowhere, according to a report.