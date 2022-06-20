Manchester United close on signing of Antony from Ajax - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are closing in on their first major signing of the summer with Antony on his way from Ajax in a £40m move.

Crystal Palace could rival Everton for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

Macclesfield have given thieves a day to return goods after having £10,000-worth of equipment stolen.

Inter Milan have revealed they've signed Andre Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as well as confirming that the club are interested in both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are 'set to make a £50m bid for Raphinha' as Mikel Arteta's side look to beat Tottenham and Barcelona to sign the Leeds winger as part of a recruitment drive.

Chelsea are set to join the race for Everton forward Richarlison as Thomas Tuchel plans an overhaul of his attacking options next season.

Image: Arsenal are 'set to make s £50m bid for Raphinha', according to reports in the Daily Mail

Aston Villa are close to reaching an agreement with Turkish club Trabzonspor to sell winger Trezeguet for about £3m.

Former Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind has reportedly helped convince Marcus Rashford to stay at the club.

Poland's Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year's World Cup after the defender signed for Russian club Spartak Moscow.

Man Utd 'missed out on a meeting about signing Darwin Nunez because Benfica president Rui Costa got food poisoning at a party'.

The administrators running Derby County have confirmed they are seeking short-term funding to ensure the club can start the season. The crisis-torn Rams only have five senior players under contract.

Brazil boss Tite has revealed that he was approached by European powerhouses PSG and Real Madrid ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to gazump Arsenal and sign Lisandro Martinez - after failing in their efforts to land his team-mate Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal will move for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata should Tottenham successfully hijack their deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

New Manchester City star Julian Alvarez is set to receive just 14 days rest this summer as the Argentine switches River Plate for the Premier League champions.

DAILY STAR

Real Madrid are already plotting to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

Image: Real Madrid are already plotting a move for Erling Haaland, report the Daily Star

Manchester United are set to adopt a 'try before you sign' policy before letting their youngsters out on loan this summer.

Olympiacos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse is under consideration for Brighton among others.

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi in what should be a club-record transfer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are 'very much' in the hunt to sign Derby protege Malcolm Ebiowei.

Image: Manchester United are 'very much' in the hunt to sign Derby protege Malcolm Ebiowei, according to the Daily Express

Chelsea have reportedly been warned by Sevilla star Jules Kounde's representatives that they must begin to make more of an effort to sign him as talks continue to stall due to differences in transfer valuation.

Arsenal are considering the signing of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio at all costs. The Spaniard is set to enter the final year of his current deal at the Bernabeu and has admitted there are "three possibilities" regarding his future.

Liverpool could be set to offer Naby Keita in exchange for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers' chances of landing Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer this summer appear to be fading.

Hearts are closing in on making Peterborough United midfielder Jorge Grant their fourth summer signing.

Battling Moussa Dembele will reportedly stay at Lyon and fight for his starting spot next season - putting Celtic's sell-on windfall at risk.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers'' resolve on Alfredo Morelos' future could be imminently set for its first big test of the summer. According to a report out of Turkey, transfer negotiations 'have started' between the Light Blues and Super Lig giants Besiktas.