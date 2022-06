Harry Winks: Everton interested in Tottenham midfielder

Everton are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, who has been told by Spurs to find a new club this summer.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has given the green light for Everton to hold initial talks with Tottenham.

Winks made just nine starts in the Premier League for Spurs last season with his last full 90 minutes coming in February in the 4-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has signed for Tottenham on a four-year deal, further strengthening Antonio Conte's side in that area of the pitch.

