Transfer Talk Podcast: January window preview - will Manchester United make signings?

January window preview: Man Utd's transfer plans explained, Arsenal favourites to sign Toney, Spurs the biggest spenders and Salah to Saudi?

Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are back and are ready to preview the January transfer window!

They answer all the biggest questions ahead of the window opening in the new year: With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment at Old Trafford will Manchester United be the club to watch? Will Chelsea continue their prolific spending under Todd Boehly, or will FFP rules prevent them making it a third consecutive record transfer window in the Premier League? Will clubs based in Saudi Arabia continue to hoover up players from the Premier League and can Liverpool continue to hold on to Mohamed Salah? Plus, Pete challenges Dharmesh to a transfer prediction challenge!

