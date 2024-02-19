Transfer Talk Podcast: Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG as Man Utd close in on Dan Ashworth

Your one-stop shop for all the football transfer news, with special guests and episodes..
Monday 19 February 2024 18:48, UK
Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit and Manchester United's pursuit of Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth on a special episode of The Transfer Talk Podcast.
In a Transfer Talk Podcast special episode, Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are back to discuss two huge transfer stories as Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain that he won't be signing a contract extension opening the door for a much-anticipated move to Real Madrid.
Plus, Manchester United continue their footballing operations revolution as they look to entice Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.
