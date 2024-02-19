Transfer Talk Podcast: Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG as Man Utd close in on Dan Ashworth

Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit and Manchester United's pursuit of Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth on a special episode of The Transfer Talk Podcast.

Transfer Talk Podcast: Mbappe calls time at PSG as Man Utd close in on Ashworth

In a Transfer Talk Podcast special episode, Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are back to discuss two huge transfer stories as Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain that he won't be signing a contract extension opening the door for a much-anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Plus, Manchester United continue their footballing operations revolution as they look to entice Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

