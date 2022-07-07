Caroline Weir leaves Man City Women to join Real Madrid at expiration of contract

Caroline Weir has joined Real Madrid after leaving Manchester City upon the expiration of her contract last week.

Real finished third in the Women's Primera Division last season, some 30 points behind winners Barcelona, who won all 30 of their matches and scored 159 goals along the way.

However, the club could still reach this season's Champions League, and face Austrian side Sturm Graz in the first qualifying round next month.

Victory in that tie could see Weir look forward to a quick reunion with her former side, as Real would face the winner of City's first qualifying round tie with Kazakh side Tomoris.

Scotland international Weir spent four seasons with City after joining from Liverpool, scoring scored 38 goals in 124 appearances in all competitions for the club including some great strikes against rivals Manchester United - two of which were nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

Image: Weir has played 88 times for her country, scoring 14 goals

The 27-year-old won two FA Women's Continental League Cups and two Vitality Women's FA Cups, and is one of a number of big-name players to leave the Academy Stadium this summer.

Her departure was confirmed by City back in May, with Georgia Stanway, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze also moving on from the club at the end of the 2021/22 season, where they finished third in the WSL, their lowest finish since 2014.

City have also made a number of additions to their squad already this summer, bringing in Khadija Shaw from Bordeaux, Vicky Losada from Barcelona, Hayley Raso from Everton, Alanna Kennedy from Tottenham, Filippa Angeldal from Hacken and Julie Blakstad from Rosenborg.

