Papers: Man Utd keeping tabs on Brentford striker Ivan Toney - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and could make a move for the Brentford striker.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Sevilla are set to reignite previous interest in Ben Brereton Diaz but are only prepared to play £10m for the Chile and Blackburn striker.

Anthony Elanga says Manchester United were not fit enough last season, praising the impact Erik ten Hag has had since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Former Everton loanee Djibril Sidibe is targeting a return to the Premier League after his contract at Monaco expired.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has reiterated his earlier insistence that he does not need Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that Edouard Mendy and Jorginho convinced him to sign for Chelsea.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has warned unjabbed stars he would think twice before signing them.

West Ham are waiting for a response from Lille after making a £32.5m bid for midfielder Amadou Onana.

Kalidou Koulibably has been hailed as a "top" signing by none other than former Chelsea captain John Terry.

INDEPENDENT

Harry Maguire is determined to bounce back from a disappointing season where the Manchester United captain admits his career took a "setback".

SUNDAY RECORD

Calvin Bassey has been left out of Rangers' squad for their friendly with Blackpool as edges closer towards the Ibrox exit door.