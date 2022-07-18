Southampton want £40m for Manchester United target Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have been told that they would have to shell out another £40m to seal a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters this summer.

Chelsea are looking to get rid of Ross Barkley ahead of the fast-approaching season.

Birmingham are poised to announce this week that former Argentina striker Maxi Lopez and businessman Paul Richardson have agreed to take over.

Arsenal's hopes of landing Lyon star Lucas Paqueta have been handed a huge boost with the Ligue 1 side having dropped their excessive demands.

Nuno Tavares will reportedly reject a loan move to Marseille this summer with Arsenal keen to move the defender on before the end of the transfer window.

THE GUARDIAN

Oleksandr Zinchenko is due to have a medical this week to complete his £30m move from Manchester City to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms on a contract to 2026.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag has spoken with Sir Alex Ferguson over his new job as Manchester United boss, the Dutchman has revealed.

Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after being released from the first team's pre-season training squad, with former manager Frank Lampard said to be interested in bringing him on board at Everton.

Aaron Ramsey is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free.

Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Takefusa Kubo are amongst the most prominent names on Real Madrid's eight-man unwanted list.

Newly-promoted Fulham have made their move to sign Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet.

Mikel Arteta is determined to break the curse of the Arsenal captaincy after years of circus surrounding the armband.

THE TIMES

West Ham United are increasingly confident of signing Jesse Lingard and have submitted a £30m bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja.

The Premier League clubs are ready to agree to a voluntary ban on shirt sponsorship by betting companies but subject to certain conditions and a transition period.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag has suggested he could build his Manchester United team around Cristiano Ronaldo and raised the prospect of keeping the unsettled Portugal star for the next two years.

Aston Villa risk losing millions of pounds in transfer fees after Carney Chukwuemeka rejected contract proposals to extend his deal at Villa Park.

New Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure is a victim of blackmail and attempted extortion, his lawyer has claimed.

DAILY EXPRESS

Leeds have reportedly given up their transfer chase of Charles De Ketelaere as the Club Brugge attacker would prefer to move to AC Milan.

THE SUN

Frenkie de Jong has taken a clear swipe at Barcelona after "liking" an Instagram post that openly criticised the club.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Everton wonderkid Emilio Lawrence, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to snatch Sevilla defender Jules Kounde from under the nose of Chelsea, according to reports.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Rennes star Martin Terrier as a replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly set to enter a transfer battle for 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

West Ham are reportedly closing in on a sensational triple transfer swoop with Jesse Lingard and Amadou Onana set to join Armando Broja.

DAILY RECORD

Highly rated St Mirren star Dylan Reid has turned down the chance to join Celtic following talks.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Rangers goalkeeper Lionel Charbonnier has declared Fashion Sakala is joining his other former club Auxerre.