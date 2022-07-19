Manchester City reject Paris Saint-Germain swap deal involving Neymar and Bernado Silva - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City, according to reports, but their suggestion of a swap deal with Bernardo Silva heading the other way was apparently rejected.

Chelsea have reportedly told Barcelona they are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong.

Image: Man City were reportedly offered Neymar this summer

Bruno Fernandes appeared to take a swipe at wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo - by suggesting Manchester United are better without him in the team.

Christian Benteke is a target for Wolves.

Marco Asensio has reportedly sacked his agent - and that could put Arsenal and Newcastle on red alert.

Chelsea have been made aware of Bayern Munich's asking price for defender Benjamin Pavard, according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee with Sevilla for Jules Koundé but they could face competition for the French centre-back from Barcelona.

West Ham have held further talks with Jesse Lingard amid interest in the former Manchester United midfielder from Nottingham Forest.

THE TIMES

Uefa has failed to reach out to Liverpool supporters' groups for their experiences at the Champions League final, raising fresh concern about the review into how the event descended into chaos.

Chelsea prevented Christian Pulisic, the United States captain, from answering a question on gun control during their pre-season tour of his home country.

Hosting an Old Firm match in Northern Ireland was proposed as a means to bolster the peace process, newly released government documents have shown.

England international Joe Marler has admitted he still "buries his head in the sand" over concussion fears after a frightening incident led him to forget that he was a father.

The top England players will be available for less than half of their club's regular-season fixtures during the next Gallagher Premiership campaign, in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup.

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be 'willing to do anything' to escape Manchester United this summer amid fears that Lionel Messi could claim his Champions League goalscoring record.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially have a move to Atletico Madrid ruined by a couple of recent Chelsea transfer flops.

Chelsea attempted to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Arsenal transfer chief Edu has finally managed to get the better of Juventus with the Serie A side admitting defeat in their pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez will not take charge of his side's first match of pre-season against Inter Miami after once again being denied entry into the United States.

Timo Werner could lead a clearout of up to 15 players at Chelsea as the club looks to streamline its playing squad ahead of the new campaign.

Image: Could Timo Werner be on his way out at Chelsea?

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle have been dealt a fatal blow in pursuit of one of their summer transfer targets as winger Moussa Diaby declared that he would be playing for Bayer Leverkusen again next season.

Monaco have made a £15m bid for Boubakary Soumare with Leicester seeking to recoup more of the £23m they spent on the out-of-favour midfielder.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham could line up a swap deal with Roma in an attempt to get their hands on the Italian club's winger Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

Arsenal have been given the opportunity to secure the signature of long-term target Arthur Melo this summer.

Leeds United and Everton have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Lingard is hoping to make a decision on his future by the weekend with West Ham United currently leading the chase for the England forward.

Billy Gilmour will hold talks with Thomas Tuchel over his Chelsea future after dropping down from the first team's tour of the United States.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers fans are set for a huge Champions League ticket boost for their club's crunch eliminator against Belgian shock troops Union Saint Galloise.

SCOTTISH SUN

Top-flight clubs have been told VAR could be introduced in mid-October - after the first round of Premiership games.