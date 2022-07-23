Manchester United will only allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave on loan as Atletico Madrid consider Antoine Griezmann sale - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer - but only on loan.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries - if he can engineer an exit for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Neymar has revealed he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but admits he has been left in the dark over the Ligue 1 champions' plans.

Harry Maguire's determination to beat the Manchester United boo boys has seen the England defender turn his back on a potential move to Barcelona.

Manchester United have been publicly warned off pursuing Ajax wing-star Antony - with the Dutch champions furious at Erik ten Hag's asset-stripping.

SUNDAY TIMES

Atletico Madrid have placed Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market as part of an attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Spanish football.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea have an agreement in principle for Romelu Lukaku to spend a second year on loan with Inter Milan.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.

Burnley will have to up their bid for Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel - with the Seasiders wanting £3m.

Arsenal chief Edu has hinted at making more transfers this summer.

Paulo Dybala has broken Cristiano Ronaldo's record for shirt sales after his free transfer to Roma.

AC Milan have reportedly reopened talks with Chelsea over a transfer for Hakim Ziyech.

Newcastle have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Juventus plan to get rid of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo this summer, according to reports.

THE OBSERVER

Thomas Tuchel said he understands César Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but added that Chelsea will not allow the defender to leave for a cut-price fee.

Two years almost to the day before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, organisers are reportedly "in a cold sweat" over security, financial, venue and staffing concerns that could take the shine off Emmanuel Macron's promised "national triumph".

Image: Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is a Chelsea target this summer

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Jules Kounde has sensationally rejected Chelsea's proposal and is 'closer than ever' to joining Barcelona from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Sadio Mane says he's still messaging Mo Salah despite quitting Liverpool for Bayern Munich last month.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Sevilla maintain they have yet to receive an offer from Barcelona for Chelsea target Jules Kounde as the transfer saga comes to a head.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Jose Mourinho at Roma.

SUNDAY MAIL

Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed he warned summer recruit Rabbi Matondo he couldn't pass up the chance of a move to Ibrox.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Carl Starfelt is nearing a Celtic return.