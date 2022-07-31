Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Image: Frenkie de Jong is a target for Manchester United

Manchester United have seen a second bid for Brazilian forward Antony turned down.

DAILY MAIL

The FA has launched an investigation after flares were let off during the Community Shield on Saturday.

Juventus fans are fearful and left cursing their misfortune with the news of Paul Pogba's injury, with the French star picking up a serious-looking knock just a few days into the club's pre-season tour in the US.

THE SUN

Image: Wesley Fofana is wanted by Chelsea this summer

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana because Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for the defender.

Chelsea have been rejected in their attempts to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Manchester United only have a one per cent chance of winning the Premier League title this season - according to a supercomputer.

THE DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are simultaneously working on two blockbuster defensive deals reports indicate that Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are both in the crosshairs as Thomas Tuchel bids to build a new back-line.

THE ATHLETIC

Fulham have offers on the table for Chelsea's Malang Sarr and West Ham's Issa Diop. Fulham are believed to have offered both a loan and permanent offer to Chelsea for Sarr, while the Diop bid is thought to be worth £15m.

THE TELEGRAPH

England's European Championship heroines will celebrate with fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. Up to 7,000 supporters will be able to attend the free event on a first-come-first-served basis from 11am.

INDEPENDENT

Roberto Firmino has insisted he wants to stay at Liverpool as he moved to quash speculation about his future amid Juventus links.

DAILY RECORD

Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has confessed there probably was too many "older players" at Pittodrie when he left the hot seat before Jim Goodwin's major revamp.

SCOTTISH SUN

Fashion Sakala has no interest in leaving Rangers on loan. But the striker wants to meet with boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst for talks on his Ibrox future.