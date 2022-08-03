Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal

Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal.

A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week.

Parris joined Arsenal last summer after two seasons at Lyon, where she won the Champions League, but only scored one WSL goal for the Gunners as they finished in second, one point behind champions Chelsea.

United finished 14 points behind WSL champions last season and hope the signing of Parris help Marc Skinner's side bridge the gap in their quest for a maiden top-flight title.

