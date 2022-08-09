Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports.

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar and says that he is not planning to attend the tournament.

Nottingham Forest have enquired about Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan after Alex Moreno said he was staying at Real Betis for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Middlesbrough are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt.

Image: Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana

​​​THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steven Gerrard has been urged to hand Tyrone Mings an immediate recall by Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath, who has weighed into the debate over the manager's treatment of the central defender.

Mikel Arteta compiled a "catalogue of misdemeanours" by former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leading to the striker's exile and subsequent departure from Arsenal.

England's World Twenty20 preparations are in danger of being plunged into chaos as players could be summoned to give evidence in the Yorkshire racism tribunal just days before their opening game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs

DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has insisted he would play for free if he ever returned to Old Trafford.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes is willing to wait for a move to Anfield, according to reports.

Tottenham are reportedly trying to include two clauses in their initial deal for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Image: Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo scored his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final last season

THE SUN

Burnley have had a £2.5m bid for Cardiff forward Isaak Davies rejected.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are tracking Barcelona attacker Alex Collado.

Motherwell are closing in on their next boss with former midfielder Simo Valakari set to be interviewed on Wednesday.