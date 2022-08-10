Manchester City plotting late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are plotting a late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer following Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to the Emirates Stadium.

DAILY MAIL

Southampton stars have reportedly become disillusioned with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and were surprised he was not axed in the summer.

New pictures have been released highlighting the progress being made on Everton's new £500m stadium at the Bramley-Moore dock.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has declared Barcelona's supposed revival as 'good' for world football.

Juventus are edging closer to the capture of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the Catalan giants continue their mad rush of attempting to register their summer signings ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi as they attempt to solve their left-back issues.

Leeds United are weighing up a move for Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner.

Former Newcastle United starlet Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is on trial at Championship club Reading as he looks to resurrect his career.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is the subject of loan interest from a host of Championship clubs.

Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams.

West Ham are threatening to sue the owners of the London Stadium if there is no cut in beer prices before the next home game.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley have moved on from their interest in Rangers forward Fashion Sakala with the Zambian international to remain a part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad this season.

Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson is expected to be out for around eight weeks with a foot injury.

Manchester United will play their Women's Super League home fixture against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

DAILY STAR

Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Sasa Kalajdzic should reject a move to Manchester United.

THE TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain officials met the agent of Marcus Rashford last week as they attempted to gauge whether he is willing to leave Manchester United.

West Ham United are embroiled in a row with their landlord over beer prices after fans expressed anger at paying £7.30 for a pint at the London Stadium.

Chelsea's hopes of signing Wesley Fofana have received a boost after Brendan Rodgers suggested the centre back could leave Leicester City this summer - but Barcelona are determined to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, another target for the London club.

Nottingham Forest are confident of signing the Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis for a fee of up to £25m.

THE SUN

Manchester United's share price saw its biggest daily rise in nine years as Michael Knighton announced a takeover bid.

Arsenal failed to secure a sell-on clause when they allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for nothing to join Barcelona.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma - and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way.

Hakim Ziyech is reportedly ready to accept a wage cut in order to seal a move to AC Milan.

Marseille have reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a loan deal for Eric Bailly.

Brighton are keen on Fleetwood wonderkid Paddy Lane.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham will trigger their option to sign Cristian Romero on a permanent deal this month in a deal worth £46.5m.

Manchester United have agreed a season-long deal for Ethan Laird to join QPR and be part of their Championship promotion campaign.

Grassroots sport is in a tug-of-war over heatwave season delays, as clubs express resistance to moving games despite lawyers warning they may be liable for injuries.

World Rugby has hit back in its first public response to the concussion lawsuit brought by former players, casting doubt on the numbers involved and criticising their tactical recruitment.

DAILY EXPRESS

Juan Mata is still searching for his next club after leaving Manchester United and is reportedly highly regarded by Leeds.