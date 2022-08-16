Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender

West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons.

Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium.

West Ham are hopeful of completing the deal in time for the 25-year-old to be available for Thursday night's Europa Conference League qualifier against Danish club Viborg.

Sevilla were also keen to sign Kehrer, who has entered the final year of his contract, but he prefers a move to West Ham.

The 20-cap Germany international joined PSG from Schalke four years ago and has gone on to make 128 appearances for the French champions, with whom he has won six major domestic trophies.

Kehrer was part of the Germany squad for this summer's Nations League fixtures, although he was not called up for Euro 2020.

He is predominantly a centre-back but often features as a full-back for club and country, while he can also operate as a wing-back or a holding midfielder.

Hammers in Emerson talks | Vanaken offer rejected

Image: West Ham are keen to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson

While a deal for Kehrer appears to be close to a conclusion, West Ham are also pursuing a move for Emerson from London rivals Chelsea.

The clubs are in talks over a deal worth £13m for the left-back, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract and spent last season on loan at Lyon.

Emerson is behind Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order for the left-wing-back berth at Stamford Bridge, although Alonso is reportedly set to join Barcelona this month.

West Ham are also expected to return with an improved offer for Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge rejected their opening bid for the midfielder.

The Hammers' proposal for the 29-year-old Belgium international was thought to be in the region of €10m (£8.4m).

