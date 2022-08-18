Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest agree £42.5m deal for Wolves midfielder

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth £42.5m including add-ons for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old is expected to have a medical with the newly-promoted Premier League side in the next 24 hours.

Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.

Forest had three previous bids rejected for Gibbs-White, the last of which was worth £42m, with £25m up front and a further £17m in add-ons.

Gibbs-White has been Forest's number one midfield target all summer. The England U21 international is well known to Forest boss Steve Cooper, under whom he played while on loan at Swansea in the 2020/21 season.

How Forest become the Premier League's second-highest spenders Taiwo Awoniyi - Union Berlin, £17.5m

- Union Berlin, £17.5m Neco Williams - Liverpool, £17m

- Liverpool, £17m Orel Mangala - Stuttgart, £12.6m

- Stuttgart, £12.6m Moussa Niakhate - Mainz, £12.8m

- Mainz, £12.8m Giulian Biancone - Troyes, £5m

- Troyes, £5m Remo Freuler - Atalanta, £7.6m

- Atalanta, £7.6m Omar Richards - Bayern Munich, £8.5m

- Bayern Munich, £8.5m Lewis O'Brien - Huddersfield, £5.31m

- Huddersfield, £5.31m Harry Toffolo - Huddersfield, £5.31m

- Huddersfield, £5.31m Brandon Aguilera - LD Alajuelense, £855,000

- LD Alajuelense, £855,000 Jesse Lingard - Manchester United, free

- Manchester United, free Cheikhou Kouyate - Crystal Palace, free

- Crystal Palace, free Wayne Hennessey - Burnley, free

- Burnley, free Dean Henderson - Manchester United, loan

- Manchester United, loan Emmanuel Dennis - Watford, £20m

The Wolves academy graduate has played every minute of the club's two Premier League fixtures so far this season, although the blow caused by his likely exit may be softened by the addition of fellow midfielder Matheus Nunes to their squad in a club-record deal on Wednesday.

Gibbs-White was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season during a loan spell at Sheffield United, who he helped to the play-off semi-finals, where they were beaten by Forest.

