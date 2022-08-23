Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m

Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total.

Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.

Fofana wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer and was left out of Leicester's defeat to Southampton at the weekend because manager Brendan Rodgers said his mind was not in the right place.

"In terms of Wesley, just a young player who is not quite in the right frame of mind at the moment to play," Rodgers said after the 2-1 loss on Saturday. "A lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It's a difficult moment for him.

"He's a good kid, he's been great for us whilst he's been here and at this moment it's a difficult one for him. You can't afford that, certainly playing a Premier League game if you're not 100 per cent fully focused."

Rodgers: I don't know what will happen on transfers

Over the weekend, Rodgers admitted he does not know what will happen before the end of the transfer window as speculation intensifies about the futures of some of his players.

As well as Fofana, who watched Saturday's loss to Southampton alongside supporters at the King Power Stadium, Youri Tielemans was dropped to the bench in the same match - with the Belgian midfielder linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

When asked if it is a concern if players might have to leave, Rodgers added: "I don't know at this stage. There have been a few offers in for some of the players but nowhere near the valuation the club would want to sell.

"None of them are for sale. That is the reality of it, however, I know how the game works and how the business works, but at this moment in time there are a few weeks to go in the window.

"I don't know what will happen but my only concentration is the players we have here and getting them back to that level of confidence.

Chelsea prepared to pay £60m for Everton's Gordon | Advanced Auba talks

Chelsea are now prepared to pay up to £60m for Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

Everton's position this summer has been the player is not for sale. The £60m fee being prepared is the total value of a potential deal including add ons.

Earlier this month, Everton rejected Chelsea's initial bid of around £40m-£45m for the 21-year-old. Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing, however, and the London club are now willing to increase their offer.

A new contract remains on the table for Gordon, whose current Everton deal expires in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with all parties optimistic a deal can be struck.

One source has told Sky Sports News an agreement is close. The deal under discussion is thought to be worth between £15m and £25m.