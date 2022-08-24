Man Utd plotting Memphis Depay reunion - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are plotting an outlandish £8m swoop for ex-flop Memphis Depay just five years after his dismal spell at Old Trafford.

The Swansea ball boy who was infamously booted by Eden Hazard now has a net worth of £40m thanks to his booming vodka business loved by Floyd Mayweather and Ronaldinho.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: West Ham have launched a bid for Lucas Paqueta but will Arsenal or Spurs hijack the move?

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with moves for Lucas Paqueta during various stages of the transfer window.

Chelsea have internally discussed the prospect of signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba as an alternative to Wesley Fofana.

THE SUN

Chelsea might have to sacrifice either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja in a loan deal with Everton to get Anthony Gordon.

Image: Will Chelsea be able to get a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon over the line?

Arsenal have offered West Ham the chance to snap up utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Newcastle are interested in signing Ajax star Edson Alvarez.

Steve Cooper is looking to add former Spurs defender Serge Aurier to his ever-growing Nottingham Forest squad.

Manchester United could be willing to sell promising midfielder James Garner for £14m, with the chase hotting up for his signature.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal have set their sights on Pedro Neto but fear that the Wolves winger could prove to be too expensive this summer.

Image: Will Arsenal be able to pull off a deal for Pedro Neto this summer?

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Kevin Trapp after baulking at Eintracht Frankfurt's €25m (£21m) asking price for the Germany goalkeeper.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in a deal for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to join them on a season-long loan.

Chelsea have embarked on a frantic dash to secure their long-term transfer targets after lodging bids totalling £130m for Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United are set to smash their record transfer fee with the £60m signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Image: Newcastle are closing on the club-record signing of Alexander Isak

There is a strong chance that an English club will end up in the same group as the Champions League winners Real Madrid in Thursday's draw in Istanbul for this season's competition.

Lauren James, the uncapped Chelsea forward, is bidding to make history with her brother Reece as the first siblings of different genders to play football for England at senior level.

Angel Di Maria's wife has revealed that she begged the Argentina winger not to make his ill-fated move to Old Trafford in 2014 while launching a stinging criticism of Manchester's food, weather and women.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will narrowly stay within Financial Fair Play spending limits, financial analysts expect, despite being placed on a watchlist by the European football governing body, UEFA.

Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign midfielder Edouard Michut.

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey has revealed he turned down a move to Manchester United and reunite with Erik ten Hag this summer in favour of boyhood side Ajax.

DAILY MIRROR

Moussa Dembele has rejected a final contract offer from Lyon, fuelling speculation about a summer transfer to Manchester United.

GUARDIAN

Chelsea's manager, Thomas Tuchel, was "largely culpable" for his clash with his Tottenham counterpart, Antonio Conte, with his behaviour deemed "highly provocative", the Football Association's independent regulatory commission has ruled.

DAILY RECORD

Image: Is Alfredo Morelos' time at Rangers nearing an end?

Rangers outcast Alfredo Morelos has piled the pressure on the club to sell him before the end of the summer window with Sevilla reportedly waiting in the wings.

SCOTTISH SUN

Sevilla have emerged as favourites ahead of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester to sign Alfredo Morelos from Rangers after he was axed from the squad by boss Gio van Bronckhorst.