Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter.

Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says fans were justified in booing his players after their home defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

Bruno Lage revealed Willy Boly sensationally chose to boycott Wolves' draw with Newcastle, despite being selected for the matchday squad, in a bid to force a move away.

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed frustrations about having to take a 25 per cent pay cut after Manchester United missed out on a Champions League spot, according to a report.

Ajax have revived their attempt to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, who has been targeted as Antony's replacement.

Chelsea have informed Trevoh Chaloboh and Kepa Arrizabalaga they want them to stay at Stamford Bridge this season, according to reports.

THE SUN

Former Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is set to join Valencia. The striker is available on a free transfer this summer after his contract expired after two years at Old Trafford.

Leicester and Everton are weighing up a late move for ex-West Brom star Matheus Pereira.

DAILY STAR

Stan Collymore has called for Aston Villa's CEO to 'go' if Steven Gerrard is sacked this season.

DAILY MIRROR

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed the club have received no offers for Jude Bellingham this summer and insists they will fight to keep the England sensation in 2023.

Liverpool are considering a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge ahead of the deadline.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have seen their hopes of landing Ruben Neves before Thursday's transfer deadline dashed after Wolves manager Bruno Lage said he is "99 per cent" sure the Portuguese midfielder will stay at Molineux this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson wants two more players in before the window closes.

Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten has been linked with a loan move to Hearts.