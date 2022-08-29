Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James.

Wolves have rejected Everton's £8.5m bid for midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly being lined up for a shock transfer by both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are eyeing a shock swoop for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Manchester United expect to have completed their summer business following the arrivals of Antony and Martin Dubravka.

Fulham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for out-of-favour left-back Layvin Kurzawa as they continue to bolster their squad this summer.

Thierry Henry has become the latest big name to join forces with Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea remain hopeful of lowering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's demands in time to sign him even though the deal has been complicated by an attack on the Barcelona striker.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.

Southampton have had a bid of €25m (£21.4m) rejected by PSV for Cody Gakpo.

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly re-opened talks with Chelsea as the Manchester United star seeks a last-gasp exit from Old Trafford.

Neil Warnock is prepared to come out of retirement should Sunderland offer him the manager's job.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mates at Manchester United reportedly celebrated when they learned that he wanted to leave this summer.

Barcelona and Manchester United are reportedly in discussions over a swap deal that would take Sergino Dest to Old Trafford, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka going the other way.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal and Newcastle are on alert as Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has reportedly been offered to Premier League clubs.

Leeds' transfer for Hwang Hee-Chan is not progressing as the club will not sell Jack Harrison to Newcastle to fund a deal for the Wolves forward, according to reports

THE TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring N'Golo Kante's contract situation after Thomas Tuchel plunged the World Cup winner's long-term Chelsea future into uncertainty.

Crystal Palace have made a bid of around £27m for Conor Gallagher after intensifying efforts to re-sign the midfielder from Chelsea.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are scouting Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley only eight months after his transfer from MK Dons.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts striker Liam Boyce fears his season could be over after a scan on his damaged knee.

Celtic have moved to reignite their interest in St Mirren kid Dylan Reid.