Man Utd refusing to give up on transfer for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona - Paper Talk

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly "not given up" on somehow tempting Frenkie de Jong to join the club on deadline day after months of failed negotiations.

Leeds United are pushing to sign Sheffield United defender John Egan amid an injury crisis at Elland Road.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans - a long-term Arsenal target - has been the subject of a "mystery offer" just over 24 hours ahead of Thursday's deadline.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch says he does not believe Daniel James will leave the club this transfer window

Tottenham will renew their interest in Leeds United winger Dan James after being told by Atletico Madrid that Yannick Carrasco will not be allowed to leave this summer.

Southampton hope to be able to complete as many as four transfers on deadline day, with Cody Gakpo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Man City youngsters Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios all on their radar.

Billy Gilmour has been told he is no longer part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea bringing a move to Brighton closer and closer.

Snooker is the latest sport to become embroiled in a transgender row after British player Jamie Wright faced calls from tour rivals to be banned following a breakthrough success in the US Women's Open.

THE SUN

Arsenal are reportedly braced for interest in Gabriel Martinelli from AC Milan if the Serie A side sell Rafael Leao to London rivals Chelsea.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly of interest to AC Milan

Chelsea are lining up a late move to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, the player who stunned them with a Puskas Award-nominated bicycle kick last year, according to reports in Portugal.

Arsenal and Chelsea are waiting in the wings for Douglas Luiz to make a call on his Aston Villa future, with the Midlands club still hoping he will sign a new contract.

Anthony Joshua is set to kick off a worldwide tour with heavyweight dates being talked about in Beijing, Australia and the United States.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are exploring a move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo with Mikel Arteta needing depth in midfield because of injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga has emerged as a deadline day target for Leicester City, whose Dennis Praet is set to leave for Torino.

Mohammed Kudus reportedly failed to show up for Ajax training on Tuesday as he looks to force through a move to Everton.

Lucas Ocampos was left in mid-air limbo when Ajax changed their mind on signing the Sevilla winger during his flight to Amsterdam and instead asked for a loan deal after sending him back to Spain.

Leeds United face an anxious wait over Rodrigo's dislocated shoulder and results of a scan could be the decision-maker on whether Jesse Marsch seeks to bring in a striker on Thursday.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan over a deadline day move for forward Rafael Leao after being told PSG were not ready to let Neymar leave despite his tensions with team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

THE ATHLETIC

Brentford are ready to make a club-record £26m offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who had appeared to be on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

Image: 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk already has five Ukraine caps

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal for Southampton defender Jan Bednarek.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea's hopes of adding Dinamo Moscow starlet Arsen Zakharyan to their youth ranks look set to be thwarted by continuing sanctions on the Russian economy.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Louis Moult could be heading back to Scotland, with the former Motherwell - and current Preston North End - striker interesting Edinburgh rivals Hibernian and Hearts.

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Rangers winger Ryan Kent just in case Dan James leaves Elland Road for Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Duncan Ferguson is among the early front-runners to take over from Jack Ross as Dundee United manager.