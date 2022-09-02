Chelsea set to reward Reece James with new long-term contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

Reece James is set to become the latest Chelsea player to commit his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil hinted he was disappointed not to return to Valencia on loan with a cryptic post on social media.

Players in UEFA competitions will have to be on guard with new regulations designed to prevent referees being mobbed and yellow cards being handed out as a matter of course to players who brandish imaginary cards.

Jordi Alba is reported to be unhappy with Barcelona over the signing of fellow left-sided player Marcos Alonso.

Manchester United icon Ji-Sung Park has landed a job as technical director of K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Football chiefs are bracing themselves for incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss to veto the game's fan-led review recommended by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch.

Harry Redknapp has revealed he called nephew Frank Lampard to take a gamble on signing Dele Alli for Everton before the move from Tottenham turned sour.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva urged the club to sign midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who ended up joining their London rivals West Ham for a club-record fee.

Police and transport officers have launched a major operation to stop the chance of trouble in London on Saturday, with Leeds United, Cardiff City, Millwall, West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham all in action in London.

England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham have been rated as the top players in their age group when it comes to impact on the pitch according to a study by CIES Football Observatory.

Duncan Ferguson is ready to make his first step into management after a phone call with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Dani Carvajal has called for footballers to get additional protection after the Real Madrid star became the latest player targeted by thieves.

England rugby union star Jonny May has opened up on the "mental torment" he suffered after catching Covid-19 during the summer tour of Australia.

Tottenham's quiet deadline day could have sparked into life with a late bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, although it eventually failed to get off the ground.

Neil Lennon has secured another familiar face for his Omonia Nicosia squad with former Celtic striker Gary Hooper joining the Cyprus club on a free transfer.

Alfredo Morelos is set for a sensational return to the Rangers starting XI in the Old Firm match against Celtic, but in-form Tom Lawrence's knee injury could keep him sidelined for six weeks.