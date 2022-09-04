Phil Jones asked to leave Man Utd dressing room to make way for new signings - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Injury-prone Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room - to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings.

Crystal Palace are readying a £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if the England midfielder's Chelsea dream is shattered.

Image: Conor Gallagher was on loan at Crystal Palace last season

Man City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis is wanted by Frank Lampard's Everton as the Toffees plot a move for the on-loan Burnley centre-back.

West Ham failed with a £1m late loan transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's wage bill has soared to £385m despite their worst season in over 30 years... and the Red Devils have been surpassed by arch-rivals Liverpool in revenue for the first time in Premier League history.

Nuno Tavares has hit out at Arsenal and says he wanted his French loan move to Marseille to include an option to buy, as he questioned the game time he would have been given at the Emirates.

Image: Nuno Tavares celebrates for Arsenal

David Moyes and Declan Rice will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's decision to rule out Maxwel Cornet's late goal for West Ham against Chelsea.

Leicester are set to reveal estimated annual losses of £119.5m - the highest in the Premier League - after signing just one player this summer and selling £70m Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has demanded an inquest following Yuki Tsunoda's bizarre retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix which wrecked Lewis Hamilton's best route to possible victory.

THE ATHLETIC

Hull City could face disciplinary action from the Football Association over allegations Sheffield United defender Ky Gordon was racially abused by a home fan when warming up on the touchline.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance at the Dacia Arena for the Serie A clash between Udinese and Roma to watch Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham.

Image: England manager Gareth Southgate

THE GUARDIAN

Ange Postecoglou says his Celtic side will not sit back when they host Champions League holders Real Madrid.

New York Red Bulls' Dru Yearwood was shown a red card after hurting fan with kick into the stands.

Goalkeeper Connor Maseko was sent off for urinating in a hedge during an English FA Cup first-round qualifying match on Saturday.

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle will lodge an official VAR complaint as the Premier League continues to demand answers after a controversial weekend.

DAILY RECORD

Impressed Daley Blind has heaped praise on Rangers for providing Ajax with a ready-made star in Calvin Bassey.

David Turnbull has targeted the Celtic history books against Real Madrid and has issued a 'play our own football' pledge.