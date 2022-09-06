Diego Costa's Wolves work permit rejected over lack of international appearances

Diego Costa's move to Wolves has hit a snag after the Spanish international was denied a work permit, with the club appealing the decision.

Wolves had hoped to sign the 33-year-old in time for Saturday's game at Liverpool after summer-signing Sasa Kalajdzic was ruled out by an ACL injury suffered during their win over Southampton last weekend.

But even before he was offered a contract, there were reports the club was concerned about the prospect of acquiring a work permit, given he has not played any professional matches since December 12 last year.

Wolves have appealed to the Football Association and hope to have the original decision overturned. They are expected to have a final answer within 48 hours.

Costa is a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro in January. He played 19 times and scored five goals for them in the 2021 season before his contract was terminated after just five months.

Despite being linked with fellow Brazilian side Corinthians, he has remained without a club. Last August, Marca reported he was close to signing a deal with La Liga mid-table side Rayo Vallecano.

What has Costa been doing recently?

Image: Costa won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017

Since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Costa spent three-and-a-half years at Atletico Madrid, scoring 19 goals in 81 matches in all competitions, before his contract was mutually terminated in December 2020.

The forward joined Atletico Mineiro in August 2021 and scored five times in 19 games, but saw his contract terminated in January of this year.

Costa has spent the last eight months away from football but could make a stunning move back to the Premier League.