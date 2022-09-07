Eric Bailly in Manchester United swipe over Harry Maguire - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eric Bailly has taken a thinly veiled swipe at what he believes was Manchester United's indulgence of Harry Maguire.

Antony has waded into a row between rival agents over his £85.5m move to Manchester United.

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is in talks with Standard Liege over a season-long loan in Belgium.

Women's Super League teams are to continue taking a knee when the new season begins on Saturday, with club captains agreeing to give their team-mates the option to carry on performing the pre-match anti-racism gesture if they wish to do so.

Sir Andrew Strauss has warned counties that English cricket faces an exodus of its playing talent unless reforms to the domestic game are adopted.

Tennis will introduce a major new mixed team tournament next year that will allow leading players from the same country, such as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, to join forces.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds have been declared the winners of a frenetic and uniquely expensive summer transfer window, but Liverpool are among the biggest losers, according to data analysts.

THE SUN

Ajax sporting director Gerry Hamstra has slammed Manchester United for their timing of the £133m double swoop for Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Ethan Mbappe made his European debut for Paris Saint-Germain Under-19s in their 5-3 win over Juventus.

Arsenal were reportedly left frustrated late in the transfer window due to their move for Pedro Neto being scuppered by Nottingham Forest.

Norway have axed Mathias Normann from their squad indefinitely because he is playing for a Russian football team.

Arsenal reportedly failed with a late £26m move for ex-Man City star Ferran Torres.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle United coach Daniel Hodges have been charged by the FA for alleged improper behaviour during the match between the two sides on August 31.

Jules Kounde has spoken on the influential role of Barcelona manager Xavi in his decision to join the club this summer.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester City defensive pair John Stones and Kyle Walker are both doubts for Saturday's visit of Tottenham.

SCOTTISH SUN

A diehard Rangers fan has lost a discrimination case over his allegiance to the Ibrox outfit after a judge ruled football is not a religion.