Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move

Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday.

If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old will link up with Bruno Lage's squad for the rest of the Premier League season.

Wolves hope to sign Costa in time for Saturday's game at Liverpool after summer-signing Sasa Kalajdzic was ruled out by an ACL injury suffered during their win over Southampton last weekend.

Costa is a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro in January. He played 19 times and scored five goals for them in the 2021 season before his contract was terminated after just five months.

Despite being linked with fellow Brazilian side Corinthians, he has remained without a club. Last August, Marca reported he was close to signing a deal with La Liga mid-table side Rayo Vallecano. Costa has not played a single professional game since December of last year.

What has Costa been doing recently?

Since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Costa spent three-and-a-half years at Atletico Madrid, scoring 19 goals in 81 matches in all competitions, before his contract was mutually terminated in December 2020.

The forward joined Atletico Mineiro in August 2021 and scored five times in 19 games, but saw his contract terminated in January of this year.

Costa has spent the last eight months away from football but could make a stunning move back to the Premier League.