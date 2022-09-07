Manchester United set to open Marcus Rashford talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to open talks with Marcus Rashford over a new contract after his sparkling start to the new season.

Image: Manchester United are ready to open talks with Marcus Rashford over a new contract after his sparkling start to the new season

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new contract - with their star man in the final year of his deal.

Chelsea want Graham Potter in the dugout for Saturday's west London derby with Fulham.

Tottenham's victory over Marseille was marred by angry fan clashes in North London.

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has made a shock switch to Sharjah FC after having his contract terminated at the Nou Camp.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel will receive a £6.9m pay-off for the remainder of his Chelsea contract, which ran until 2024, and will take some time off before deciding where his next role will be.

Image: Thomas Tuchel will receive a £6.9m pay-off for the remainder of his Chelsea contract, which ran until 2024, and will take some time off before deciding where his next role will be

Mikel Arteta has hit back over Bernd Leno's claim that he left Arsenal because of "politics", pointing out the numerous opportunities that the German had during his four years at the club.

Richard Thompson, the new chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, wants to bring Indian Premier League matches to this country as he sets an ambitious target to double attendances.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham Hotspur's managing director Fabio Paratici believes the club have reduced the gap to Premier League high-flyers Manchester City and Liverpool.

DAILY MAIL

Joey Barton was spotted giving Tottenham fans the middle finger as he stood among the Marseille supporters for the French side's Champions League defeat in north London on Wednesday night.

Image: Juan Mata is set to sign for Galatasaray on a free transfer having agreed personal terms with the Turkish side, according to reports

Juan Mata is set to sign for Galatasaray on a free transfer having agreed personal terms with the Turkish side, according to reports.

Brighton's home clash with fierce rivals Crystal Palace next weekend has been postponed because of the train strike that is set to cause travel chaos.

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton - with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to replace him in 2024.

SCOTTISH SUN

A nine-year-old Celtic fan was burned after he was hit by a flare chucked during Tuesday's Champions League match.

Ross Stewart has been ruled out of the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

THE TIMES

Future Heineken Champions Cup finals will be played in destination cities across Europe as the organisers want to widen the competition's appeal in new countries.