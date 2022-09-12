England players given day off to watch Queen's funeral - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Gareth Southgate will allow his England stars to watch the Queen's funeral with their families instead of joining up at St George's Park.

Marcus Rashford's agent reportedly used interest from PSG to negotiate a better contract for the Manchester United star.

Luke Shaw is bracing himself for World Cup disappointment, little over a year after scoring England's goal in the Euro 2020 final.

Image: Luke Shaw celebrates after putting England ahead against Italy in the Euro 2020 final

THE TIMES

The Premier League is expected to push ahead with plans to use semi-automated offsides for next season after a successful introduction in the Champions League.

THE SUN

Everton are ready to make a bid for Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain Ultras are boycotting an away clash against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa due to "excessive" security restrictions.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech could be in line for a shock recall to the Morocco squad ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, according to reports.

Image: Hakim Ziyech is under contract at Chelsea until 2025 but was linked with a move away from the club in the summer

Manchester City's new centre-back Manuel Akanji has owned up to being a former Manchester United fan.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is making his players undergo training sessions where they use just their weaker foot, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Pogba faces a race against time to be fit for the 2022 World Cup after it was confirmed he will return from injury just 10 days before the first ball is kicked in Qatar.

Ecuador face being kicked out of the World Cup after new evidence revealed a shocking admission from one of their players of using a false birth certificate, with the confession made in an official investigation that was covered up by the Ecuador Football Federation [FEF].

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly tried to keep Billy Gilmour at the club by warning him that his situation could soon change prior to his deadline-day move to Brighton, according to reports.

Image: Billy Gilmour was named man of the match when Scotland faced England at Euro 2020, but was allowed to leave Chelsea for £9m on Deadline Day

Liverpool may be about to lose out on signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi as he could reportedly sign a new contract this week.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are reportedly set to extend the contracts of five players in the coming months to avoid them leaving for nothing next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United could be nearing its end as the 37-year-old starts to explore interest from Saudi Arabian clubs as a serious option.

Manchester United reportedly believe that only their own 'indecisiveness' scuppered a blockbuster deal for Frenkie de Jong in the summer - and that the Dutchman would have joined them, despite claims to the contrary.

Image: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has only started two of their five La Liga games this season

THE ATHLETIC

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim believes former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards can play for England in the future.

The lead domestic scout at Rangers has left to head the English FA's talent ID programme from U18s up to senior level.

DAILY RECORD

British clubs will reportedly not play the Champions League anthem before home games this week due to the mourning period following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

SCOTTISH SUN

Mark Fotheringham is in talks with Bundesliga strugglers Bochum to take over as boss and make history - as there's never been a Scottish manager in the German top flight.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Christian Wade has revealed that he was unable to join Wasps earlier this summer due to the club's recruitment freeze, after Racing 92 announced he had signed for the club on Monday.