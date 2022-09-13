Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged.

Chelsea offered Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos a whopping £7m salary to move to Stamford Bridge and spearhead their next transfer spree.

Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according to reports.

Chelsea are reportedly set to dive into the transfer market again this January.

Former Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic has hit out at the club after leaving for United Arab Emirates-based side Sharjah FC.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool attempted a late £86.5m swoop for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this month.

DAILY MAIL

Jorginho has admitted that Chelsea's players were at fault for Thomas Tuchel's sacking as they prepare to embark on their new era under Graham Potter.

FIFA has summoned Byron Castillo to attend Thursday's hearing of their Appeals Commission following revelations that the Ecuador international confessed to being born in Colombia in an official investigation four years ago.

Jose Mourinho has demanded more from Tammy Abraham despite the fact the 24-year-old scored Roma's winner against Empoli on Monday night.

Liverpool's most famous ball boy Oakley Cannonier has taken another step towards representing the Reds' first team by scoring a hat-trick against Ajax for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Arsenal are reportedly confident they won't have to forfeit their Europa League game against PSV following the game's postponement after the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

THE GUARDIAN

Brighton will step up their efforts to recruit Graham Potter's replacement as head coach in the coming days after assessing a shortlist of potential candidates that includes the Norwegian Kjetil Knutsen and the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Preston North End have issued a lifetime stadium ban to a supporter for a derogatory tweet about the Royal Family.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich supporters have taken aim at UEFA for their late decisions to significantly alter the arrangements of Champions League and Europa League fixtures following the death of The Queen.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal director Edu is stepping up his efforts to avoid losing three of his first-team stars by tying them down to new and improved contracts as a matter of priority, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych is edging closer to a debut after finally arriving in Scotland.

Gus MacPherson is set to return to top-flight football as new Head of Football Operations at St Johnstone.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Finn and Nick Knight have emerged as the leading contenders for the role of England national selector, which is being reintroduced.